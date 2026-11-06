Canucks’ Brock Boeser Is Closing In On Three Major Milestones

The milestone that Boeser is closest to achieving is one that pertains to his career as a whole, not just the club’s history. After scoring his sixth goal and 15th point of the season, Boeser is now up to 497 career NHL points. Three more points will put him at 500 throughout his career, which would make him just the eighth player to put up 500 points as a member of the Canucks. The last player to achieve this feat was Elias Pettersson, who did so back in March.