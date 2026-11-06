Canucks’ Brock Boeser Is Closing In On Three Major Milestones

Vancouver Canucks
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Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 10:30 PMPublished Nov 6, 2026 10:30 PM
Brock Boeser is closing in on three major milestones, ranging from franchise records to notable career totals.
As the current longest-tenured member of the Vancouver Canucks in terms of games played (647), Brock Boeser has seen his share of franchise milestones being broken — both by himself and his various teammates. This season, he has already entered the franchise’s top-five in power-play goals (81) and top-10 in power-play points (174). Three more major franchise and career milestones await him in the near future.
The milestone that Boeser is closest to achieving is one that pertains to his career as a whole, not just the club’s history. After scoring his sixth goal and 15th point of the season, Boeser is now up to 497 career NHL points. Three more points will put him at 500 throughout his career, which would make him just the eighth player to put up 500 points as a member of the Canucks. The last player to achieve this feat was Elias Pettersson, who did so back in March.
Boeser’s next closest milestone would see him hop up a spot in the franchise’s rankings for power-play points. After reaching the club’s top-10 in this category during their season-opener, the forward is now four power-play points away from passing Alex Edler (177) for ninth all-time. Next on the list in this category is none-other than Pettersson, who sits at eighth with 179. After Pettersson is Stan Smyl, who has 181.
The next major milestone awaiting Boeser is a jump up in the club’s all-time goal-scoring records. As it stands, Boeser is currently nine goals away from surpassing Henrik Sedin (240) for seventh all-time in overall goals. Behind him on the list is Pettersson with 204 goals, while Tony Tanti sits at sixth in franchise history with 250.
Boeser is also close to hitting two more milestones in club history, though he’s still a slight ways away from hitting the team’s top-10 in these categories. The forward is three assists away from 12th all-time in Canucks history, which would see him pass Andre Boudrias’ current record of 267. He is also three power-play assists away from taking sole-possesion of 14th all-time, a spot currently held by Jyrki Lumme with 95.
Oct 20, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) waits for the start of play against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
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