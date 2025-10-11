Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #2: A Saturday Night Battle Against The Edmonton Oilers

After a successful home opener, the Vancouver Canucks hit the road for a Saturday night matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. Unlike Vancouver, Edmonton was unable to beat the Calgary Flames in their home opener, as they fell 4-3 in a shootout. After giving up a three-goal lead, the Canucks should expect a motivated Oilers team looking for its first win of the season.

If Vancouver wants to start the season 2-0, they will need to jumpstart their power play. The Canucks went 0-4 against the Flames and finished with six shots on goal. Special teams could play a significant role in this game, which is why Vancouver needs to find a way to capitalize on the man advantage.

The Canucks also need to ensure their penalty kill is on point once again. They went a perfect four for four in the season opener, but will be facing one of the most dangerous power plays in the league. Discipline will be key as Vancouver can not afford to give Edmonton multiple chances on the power play.

Players To Watch:

Evander Kane

After spending the past few seasons with Edmonton, Evander Kane makes his return to Rogers Place as a member of the Canucks. The 34-year-old had a successful debut with Vancouver, recording an assist and four hits against Calgary. Whether on the power play or at even strength, the Canucks will need Kane to be a difference maker if they want to head home with a victory.

David Tomášek

One of the new faces on the Oilers this season is David Tomášek. The 29-year-old forward was brought over this off-season from the SHL and recorded an assist in his NHL debut. Listed at 6'2", 210 lbs, Tomášek should cause plenty of problems in front of the net on the power play.



Vancouver Canucks (1-0-0):

Points:

Filip Chytil: 2-0-2

Brock Boeser: 1-0-1

Kiefer Sherwood: 1-0-1

Jonathan Lekkerimaki: 1-0-1

Elias Pettersson: 0-1-1

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 1-0-0



Calgary Flames (1-0-0):

Points:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: 1-2-3

Leon Draisaitl: 1-1-2

Connor McDavid: 0-2-2

Andrew Mangiapane: 1-0-1

David Tomasek: 0-1-1

Goaltenders:

Stuart Skinner: 0-0-1

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Place

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

