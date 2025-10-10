Canucks Prospects Who Could Make Their NHL Debuts In 2025–26

On October 9, Vancouver Canucks first-round draft pick, Braeden Cootes, made his NHL debut less than half a year after being selected by the team. The 18-year-old carved out a path for himself on Vancouver’s roster after a strong showing during training camp and his pre-season games. Which other Canucks prospects could follow Cootes’ steps and make their NHL debuts this season?

Tom Willander

Willander is arguably the prospect Canucks fans are most excited to watch this season. The defenceman will be starting the season with the Abbotsford Canucks, as he was one of the final players cut from Vancouver’s main roster at the end of the pre-season. With Vancouver’s D-core set for the time being, it’s unlikely that Willander makes his NHL debut any time within the first few weeks of the season. However, in the event that Vancouver faces injury issues or an early end to their season, Willander would be a favourite to earn his first call-up and play in his first ever NHL game.

Danila Klimovich

Klimovich, a 2021 second-round draft pick, is entering his fifth season in the Canucks organization but has yet to make his NHL debut. A few factors have resulted in the forward not quite making the cut, such as injury-riddled seasons and struggles with consistency. To his credit, Klimovich has been able to round things out a little more in the past season or so, though the goal-scorer still has a little more work to do. It will probably take quite a bit for the forward to make his NHL debut this season, but a hypothetical early end to the Canucks’ season could help that.

Vilmer Alriksson

One of the most intriguing names in the Canucks organization is Alriksson, who is known for his skills as a hulking forward who can effectively move the puck. 2025–26 is his first pro season, as he previously spent two years in the OHL. Whether he can make the push for an NHL debut will depend on how his game transitions to AHL play, though based on his performance during the prospects showcase, fans have lots to look forward to from him.

Chase Stillman

The key piece that came back to Vancouver in the Artūrs Šilovs trade back in July, Stillman is preparing to start his third professional season in the AHL. As a 22-year-old, the forward has yet to make his NHL debut, but is looking to change that this season. He’ll be a prime candidate to fill in as a depth bottom-six forward if injuries chip away at the Canucks’ forward core.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Abbotsford Canucks 2025-26 Season Preview: Defending The Cup, Developing The Future