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Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #20: A Visit From Rick Tocchet And The Philadelphia Flyers

Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #20: A Visit From Rick Tocchet And The Philadelphia Flyers

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Adam Kierszenblat
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Nov 9, 2026 12:00 PM

The Vancouver Canucks battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

The Vancouver Canucks (3-15-1) return from a two-game road trip on Monday to battle the Philadelphia Flyers (4-10-5). Vancouver will be looking to snap their five-game losing streak while the Flyers have fallen in three straight. Last season, these two teams matched up twice, with Philadelphia picking up wins in both meetings. 

Monday will be a battle of the bottom two teams in each conference. The Flyers have the worst points percentage in the East at .342, while the Canucks rank last in the NHL at .184. It will be interesting to see how much energy Philadelphia has on Monday, as they did lose in overtime on Sunday night to the Calgary Flames

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One thing to watch from Vancouver's side is the effort and compete level throughout the night. After being called out by Manny Malhotra on Thursday, the Canucks looked more engaged on Saturday despite the loss. Even if the results don't necessarily matter this season, Vancouver still needs to keep effort and compete levels high all year. 

Players To Watch:

Center Elias Pettersson

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Elias Pettersson continues to prove the doubters wrong. The 27-year-old leads the Canucks with 19 points in 19 games and is making an impact at both ends of the ice. Pettersson's performance on Monday will be something to watch, as he should be motivated to beat his former Head Coach, Rick Tocchet. 

Matvei Michkov 

Matvei Michkov has the potential to be a star in the NHL. The 21-year-old has eclipsed the 50-point mark in each of his first two seasons and is on pace for 57 points this year. Vancouver will need to be careful when Michkov is on the ice, as he can be a game-breaker. 

Vancouver Canucks (3–14–1): 

Points: 

Elias Pettersson: 4–15–19

Brock Boeser: 7–9–16

Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 6–8–14

Filip Hronek: 1–12–13

Jake DeBrusk: 5-5-10

Goaltenders: 

Leevi Meriläinen: 2–7–1

Kevin Lankinen: 1–8–0

Edmonton Oilers (11-3-3)

Points: 

Trevor Zegras: 4-10-14

Matvei Michkov: 10-3-13

Jamie Drysdale: 1-8-9

Christian Dvorak: 3-5-8

Porter Martone: 3-5-8

Goaltenders: 

Dan Vladař: 3-4-3

Joseph Woll: 1-6-2

Game Information: 

Start time: 7:30 pm PCT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: KiSS West Coast 

Dec 30, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek (17) pursues Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale (9) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesDec 30, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek (17) pursues Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale (9) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

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