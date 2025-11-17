Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #21: Looking To Take Down The Defending Champs In Florida

The Vancouver Canucks (9-9-2) wrap up their three-game road trip on Monday when they battle the Florida Panthers (9-8-1). Vancouver has already picked up three of a possible four points on this road trip, and will be looking to return to Rogers Arena above .500 on the season. Last season, the Canucks went 2-0-0 against the Panthers, with Vancouver having won the previous four straight meetings between the two teams.

Just like the Canucks, Florida are dealing with a ton of injuries. Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk are on LTIR, which has resulted in a slow start for the defending champions. That being said, the Panthers are still a very dangerous team, with players like Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart leading the way offensively.

The big story for Vancouver will be if David Kämpf is ready to jump into the lineup for the first time. The 30-year-old signed with the Canucks on Saturday and was celebrating with his new teammates after their win on Sunday afternoon. Kämpf's addition to the lineup is expected to be significant, as not only can he play on the penalty kill, but he is also strong in the faceoff dot.

Players To Watch:

Quinn Hughes:

The legend of Quinn Hughes continues to grow. After missing Friday's overtime loss, Vancouver's captain stepped up on Sunday with a four-assist game. Now with seven points in his last two games, Hughes is slowly creeping up the leader board for points by a defenceman this season.

Anton Lundell:

Anton Lundell continues to be one of the most underrated players in the NHL. The 24-year-old has stepped up in Barkov's absence and is second on the team with 15 points in 18 games. With four points in his last two games, Lundell could play a significant role on Monday night.

Vancouver Canucks (9–9–2):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 4–13–17

Quinn Hughes: 1–16–17

Brock Boeser: 8–6–14

Kiefer Sherwood: 12–1–12

Conor Garland: 5–8–13

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 5–4–0

Kevin Lankinen: 4–5–2

Florida Panthers (9–8–1):

Points:

Brad Marchand: 12-9-21

Anton Lundell: 4-11-15

Sam Reinhart: 10-3-13

Eetu Luostarinen: 3-7-10

Evan Rodrigues: 4-5-9

Goaltenders:

Sergei Bobrovsky: 8-5-0

Daniil Tarasov: 1-3-1

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

