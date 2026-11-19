Vancouver Canucks
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Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 12:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks battle the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.
The Vancouver Canucks (5-17-1) wrap up their three-game road trip with a Thursday night battle against the Seattle Kraken (9-8-1). Vancouver has gone perfect so far on the trip and will be looking for their first three-game win streak of the campaign. As for the Kraken, they just got back from the Global Series in Finland, where they lost both games to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Both teams come into Thursday's game rested. The Canucks haven't played since winning on Monday, while Seattle last played on Saturday. It will be interesting to see what Thursday's first period looks like and if either team looks sluggish out of the gate.
Special teams will also be something to monitor, as these teams rank 31st and 32nd on the penalty kill. Both are below 63.5% and are on pace for some of the lowest penalty kill percentages in NHL history. As for the power play, Vancouver ranks 14th at 21.9%, while the Kraken are just below them in 15th at 21.1%.
Players To Watch:
Defenceman Elias Pettersson:
Related stories
The development of defenceman Elias Pettersson has been a massive positive this year. The 22-year-old is getting more opportunities and does not look out of place when matching up against the opposition's top players. Pettersson has also shown he won't back down from anyone and is not afraid to get into scrums after the whistle.
Ryker Evans:
Ryker Evans has had the development path Canucks fans should hope their young defenders follow. The 24-year-old is averaging 22:35 a night and is up to seven points in 18 games. Evans strong play at both ends should create plenty of challenges for Vancouver not just on Thursday night, but for the foreseeable future.
Vancouver Canucks (5–17–1):
Points:
Brock Boeser: 8–15–23
Elias Pettersson: 6–17–23
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 7–11–18
Filip Hronek: 1–13–14
Linus Karlsson: 6-6-12
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 3–9–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–8–0
Nikita Tolopilo: 1-0-0
Seattle Kraken (9-8-1)
Points:
Berkly Catton: 5-9-14
Kaapo Kakko: 3-10-13
Chandler Stephenson: 2-11-13
Mackie Samoskevich: 6-6-12
Jordan Eberle: 5-7-12
Goaltenders:
Philipp Grubauer: 5-4-1
Joey Daccord: 4-4-0
Game Information:
Start time: 7:40 pm PCT
Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Sep 26, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) shoots the puck on Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) during the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
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