Vancouver Canucks
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Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2026 6:30 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 6:30 PM
A look at what the Vancouver Canucks roster looked like 13 years ago.
One of the most anticipated games in history is set to be released on November 19, 2026. The game is Grand Theft Auto VI, which has reportedly already generated over $1.65 billion despite not yet being released worldwide. If history repeats itself, the release of Grand Theft Auto VI could cause dips in productivity worldwide.
Grand Theft Auto V was released just over 13 years ago on September 17, 2013. At that time, the Chicago Blackhawks had just won the Stanley Cup, Nathan MacKinnon was the latest first overall pick, and Brock Boeser was still in high school. With this in mind, here is a look at the Vancouver Canucks opening night roster the year Rockstar Games released GTA V.
2013-14 Vancouver Canucks:
Record: 36-35-11 (Missed Playoffs)
Goals For: 191
Goals Against: 216
Power Play: 15.2%
Penalty Kill: 83.2%
Forwards:
- David Booth
- Alex Burrows
- Zac Dalpe
- Jannik Hansen
- Chris Higgins
- Zack Kassian
- Ryan Kesler
- Brad Richardson
- Mike Santorelli
- Daniel Sedin
- Henrik Sedin
- Tom Sestito
- Dale Weise
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Defence:
- Andrew Alberts
- Kevin Bieksa
- Alex Edler
- Jason Garrison
- Dan Hamhuis
- Ryan Stanton
- Chris Tanev
- Yannick Weber
Goalies:
- Eddie Lack
- Roberto Luongo
Staff:
- Mike Gillis- General Manager
- Laurence Gilman- Assistant General Manager
- Lorne Henning- Assistant General Manager
- John Tortorella- Head Coach
- Glen Gulutzan- Assistant Coach
- Mike Sullivan- Assistant Coach
Top Prospects As Per The Hockey News
- Forward Bo Horvat
- Forward Hunter Shinkaruk
- Defenceman Frank Corrado
- Forward Brendan Gaunce
- Forward Cole Cassels
- Forward Dane Fox
- Forward Nicklas Jensen
- Defenceman Ben Hutton
- Defenceman Anton Cederholm
- Defenceman Jordan Subban
Dec 17, 2013; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Vancouver Canucks forward Henrik Sedin (33) talks with forward Jannik Hansen (36) and forward Daniel Sedin (22) during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild defeated the Canucks 3-2 in a shootout. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
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