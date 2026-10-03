Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #3: Will The Scoring Continue Against The Calgary Flames?

The Vancouver Canucks battle the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
After a chaotic home opener on Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks (1-1-0) return to Rogers Arena on Saturday against the Calgary Flames (0-1-0). Vancouver comes into the game having scored 13 times in their first two games, while the Flames fell 6-1 in their season opener. Last year, Calgary took the season series as they picked up two of a possible three wins.
The big question surrounding the Canucks is: will the high-scoring games continue? Based on the Flames' roster, another 10+ goal battle is unlikely, but anything is possible. While 9-7 games are exciting, Vancouver needs to find a way to keep their foot on the gas offensively while also playing effectively defensively.
The Canucks' power play will also be a focus on Saturday. While they did find the back of the net Thursday, Vancouver also allowed multiple shorthanded goals. Ultimately, Vancouver needs to be focused with the man advantage, as shorthanded goals can kill momentum both on the ice and in the arena.
Players To Watch:
Marco Rossi:
Marco Rossi has had a hot start to the campaign. In two games, he has scored three times and leads the team with five shots. Based on practice lines, Rossi could move from center to the wing, which would be an interesting experiment if that is the plan for Saturday night.
Ryan Strome:
The only player on Calgary's roster to find the back of the net during their season opener was forward Ryan Strome. The 33-year-old was acquired last season by the Flames and has 13 points in his 20 games with Calgary. Strome was a volume shooter with four shots on Thursday and will be looking to add to his point total against the Canucks.
Vancouver Canucks (1–1–0):
Points:
Paul Cotter: 3–1–4
Marco Rossi: 3-1-4
Elias Pettersson: 1–3–4
Filip Hronek: 0–4–4
Jamie Oleksiak: 1-2-3
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 1–1–0
Leevi Meriläinen: 0–0–0
Calgary Flames (0-1-0):
Ryan Strome: 1-0-1
Yegor Sharangovich: 0-1-1
Connor Zary: 0-1-1
Jacob Middleton: 0-0-0
Zayne Parekh: 0-0-0
Goaltenders:
Dustin Wolf: 0-1-0
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
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