Vancouver Hockey Fans Can Attend Two Canucks & Goldeneyes Double-Headers During The 2026–27 Season

For those who are really ambitious, there’s also the opportunity to turn December 5 into a triple-header hockey day. That same day, the Abbotsford Canucks will take on the Henderson Silver Knights at home at 5:00 pm PCT — the perfect starting point in the window of free time between the Goldeneyes and Canucks games. That said, in order to watch parts of all three games, you’ll either have to miss the ending of the Abbotsford game or the beginning of the Canucks game.