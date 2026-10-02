Vancouver Hockey Fans Can Attend Two Canucks & Goldeneyes Double-Headers During The 2026–27 Season

On December 5 and January 16, Vancouver hockey fans can attend a Canucks and Goldeneyes game on the same day.
Have you ever wanted to watch two professional hockey games on the same day?
During the 2026–27 season, Vancouver hockey fans will have two opportunities to do so.
The PWHL’s Vancouver Goldeneyes have officially released their 2026–27 regular-season schedule, with their 30-game slate featuring 15 home-games. Two of these home games happen to take place on the same day as Vancouver Canucks games, with the time gap between the two making a double-header possible.
December 5, 2026
The first possible Canucks and Goldeneyes double-header takes place on none-other than the Goldeneyes’ home-opener on December 5. The Goldeneyes will take to the ice first, facing the Seattle Torrent at 1:00 pm PCT at the Pacific Coliseum. Later that day, at 8:00 pm PCT, the Canucks will host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena. With an approximately four-hour gap between the two games, December 5th’s slate would work well for a double-header.
For those who are really ambitious, there’s also the opportunity to turn December 5 into a triple-header hockey day. That same day, the Abbotsford Canucks will take on the Henderson Silver Knights at home at 5:00 pm PCT — the perfect starting point in the window of free time between the Goldeneyes and Canucks games. That said, in order to watch parts of all three games, you’ll either have to miss the ending of the Abbotsford game or the beginning of the Canucks game.
January 16, 2027
The next double-header opportunity is a little more than a month after the first, on January 16. Like December 5th’s schedule, the Goldeneyes will skate first, taking on new expansion team PWHL Hamilton at 1:00 pm PCT at the Pacific Coliseum. The Canucks will take the later slot again, hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Arena at 8:00 pm PCT.
All Dual Canucks/Goldeneyes Days
December 5:
Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. Seattle Torrent, 1:00 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars, 8:00 pm PCT
December 12:
Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. PWHL Las Vegas, 7:00 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks @ Los Angeles Kings, 8:00 pm PCT
December 19:
Vancouver Goldeneyes @ PWHL Detroit, 12:00 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks, 8:00 pm PCT
January 2:
Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. New York Sirens, 5:00 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks @ Utah Mammoth, 8:00 pm PCT
January 5:
Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. Ottawa Charge, 7:30 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders, 7:00 pm PCT
January 7:
Vancouver Goldeneyes @ Toronto Sceptres, 5:00 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:00 pm PCT
January 16:
Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. PWHL Hamilton, 1:00 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 8:00 pm PCT
January 28:
Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. Toronto Sceptres, 7:30 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks @ Dallas Stars, 6:00 pm PCT
February 13:
Vancouver Goldeneyes @ PWHL San Jose, 11:00 am PCT
Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets, 8:00 pm PCT
February 27:
Vancouver Goldeneyes @ Boston Fleet, 5:00 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames, 8:00 pm PCT
March 13:
Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. PWHL San Jose, 1:00 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks @ Toronto Maple Leafs, 5:00 pm PCT
March 21:
Vancouver Goldeneyes @ PWHL Las Vegas, 1:30 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers, 6:00 pm PCT
April 6:
Vancouver Goldeneyes @ Seattle Torrent, 6:00 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7:00 pm PCT
April 9:
Vancouver Goldeneyes @ PWHL San Jose, 7:00 pm PCT
Vancouver Canucks @ Winnipeg Jets, 4:00 pm PCT
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