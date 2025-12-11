Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #31: The Battle Of The Expansion Cousins As Buffalo Comes To Town

The Vancouver Canucks (11-16-3) wrap up their four-game homestand Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-4). Both teams find themselves at the bottom of the conference standings and are separated by just three points on the season. While Buffalo is coming off a victory, they have struggled lately with only one win in their last four games.

One of the big questions heading into this game revolves around the attendance at Rogers Arena. On Monday, there were pockets of open seats, with many clearing out before the final buzzer went. With resell tickets on the market for under $65, there could be plenty of open seats once the puck is dropped.

As for the game itself, the Canucks need to find a way to get their top players scoring again. Since the start of December, Evander Kane, Jake DeBrusk, Conor Garland and Brock Boeser have combined for two points, while Quinn Hughes hasn't had a point since November 26. The offence is struggling, which is one of the reasons why Vancouver is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games.

Players To Watch:

Thatcher Demko:

Thatcher Demko is projected to return after a 12-game absence. The 30-year-old was injured on November 11 and has been dealing with a lower-body issue. When on his game, Demko is one of the best goaltenders in the NHL and should be able to steal the Canucks some wins if he can stay healthy.

Josh Doan:

Josh Doan has developed into an exciting young player for the Sabres. The 23-year-old has already set a new career high in points with 22 and is one of three players on Buffalo's roster with double-digit goals. Coming off a two-goal game, Doan could be a problem for Vancouver on Thursday night.

Vancouver Canucks (11–16–3):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 8–14-22

Quinn Hughes: 2–20–22

Kiefer Sherwood: 12–4–16

Brock Boeser: 9–7–16

Filip Hronek: 2–14–16

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 5–4–0

Kevin Lankinen: 4–10–3

Nikita Tolopilo: 2–1–0

Jiří Patera: 0–1–0

Buffalo Sabres (12-14-4)

Points:

Tage Thompson: 14-12-26

Alex Tuch: 11-15-26

Rasmus Dahlin: 2-21-23

Josh Doan: 10-12-22

Jason Zucker: 9-9-18

Goaltenders:

Alex Lyon: 4-6-3

Colten Ellis: 4-3-0

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 4-5-1

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

