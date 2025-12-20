Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #35: A Chance To Push The Win Streak To Four Games Against The Bruins

The Vancouver Canucks (14-17-3) continue their road trip on Saturday with a matchup against the Boston Bruins (20-15-0). Vancouver enters Saturday on a three-game win streak, while Boston has lost two of their last three games. Last season, the Canucks and the Bruins tied their season series, with each team picking up a win on the road.

With Thatcher Demko playing the last four games, Vancouver will be making a change in goal as Kevin Lankinen is the projected starter on Saturday. Overall, the 30-year-old has struggled this season and will be looking for his first win since November 16. The good news is that Lankinen has had success against Boston in the past, posting a 1-1-0 record with a save percentage of .942.

The question surrounding the Canucks is how long will this post-Quinn Hughes win streak last? Vancouver has dug themselves out of 32nd place, but still are closer to the bottom of the standings than the playoff bar. While the sample size is small, fans should be happy with not just the return in the trade, but how the Canucks have been playing over the past three games.

Players To Watch:

Filip Hronek:

Filip Hronek has always been a key piece of the lineup, but since the trade, he appears to have taken his game to another level. He recorded two assists in Friday's win and has played at least 24 minutes in each of the last three games. Hronek is showing that he can lead by example, which is one of the reason's why there is now an "A" on his jersey.

Nikita Zadorov:

While he was only in Vancouver for a few months, Nikita Zadorov remains a favourite among the fanbase. The hulking defenceman has 12 points in his first 35 games this year, and sits second on the Bruins with 97 hits. Zadorov is the type of player who loves to get under the opposition's skin, whether that be through physical play or clever chirps on the ice.

Vancouver Canucks (14–17–3):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 8–14–22

Kiefer Sherwood: 16–4–20

Conor Garland: 7–12–19

Filip Hronek: 2–17–19

Brock Boeser: 9–8–17

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 8–5–0

Kevin Lankinen: 4–10–3

Nikita Tolopilo: 2–1–0

Jiří Patera: 0–1–0

Boston Bruins (20–15–0):

Points:

David Pastrnak: 13-25-38

Morgan Geekie: 24-13-37

Pavel Zacha: 9-15-24

Elias Lindholm: 5-17-22

Charlie McAvoy: 0-16-16

Goaltenders:

Jeremy Swayman: 14-9-0

Joonas Korpisalo: 6-6-0

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: TD Garden

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

