Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #39: Wrapping Up 2025 Against The Philadelphia Flyers

The Vancouver Canucks (17-19-3) play their last game of 2025 on Tuesday as they welcome the Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-7) to Rogers Arena. These two teams have already met once this season, with Philadelphia picking up a 5-2 win. Vancouver is coming off a shootout victory on Monday night, while the Flyers fell in their last game on Sunday.

2025 has not been a great year for the Canucks, but they can end it on a high note against a familiar face. For the first time since his departure in the off-season, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet will return to Rogers Arena. Tocchet should receive some sort of welcome-back message during the game, as he did spend the last few seasons with the organization.

After a hard-fought win on Monday, Vancouver will be the tired team on Tuesday. Philadelphia flew in on Monday and instead of facing a division rival, had the chance to practice and get set for Tuesday night. Ultimately, the Canucks can not afford a slow start, especially in front of a home crowd that has seen just four wins in 16 games at Rogers Arena this year.

Players To Watch:

Liam Öhgren:

Liam Öhgren had yet another impressive performance on Monday night. He recorded an assist and scored the game-winner in the shootout. It appears that the change of scenery has been very beneficial for Öhgren as he is now up to four points in seven games with Vancouver.

Jamie Drysdale:

Jamie Drysdale has taken a significant step in his development this year. He is averaging over 21 minutes a night and is already up to 17 points in his first 37 games. Drysdale has shown he can be impactful at both ends of the ice and will be relied upon heavily once again on Tuesday night.

Vancouver Canucks (16–19–3):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 9–14–22

Conor Garland: 7–15–22

Filip Hronek: 2–20–22

Kiefer Sherwood: 16–4–20

Evander Kane: 6–13–19

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 8–7–0

Kevin Lankinen: 6–10–3

Nikita Tolopilo: 2–1–0

Jiří Patera: 0–1–0

Philadelphia Flyers (19–11–7):

Points:

Trevor Zegras: 15-22-37

Travis Konecny: 11-22-33

Christian Dvorak: 8-16-24

Owen Tippett: 11-11-22

Sean Couturier: 5-16-21

Goaltenders:

Dan Vladar: 13-6-3

Samuel Ersson: 6-4-4

Aleksei Kolosov: 0-1-0

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship: December 29

Canucks Prospect Chiarot Traded In The OHL

Former Canucks Center Sidelined For Month Of January

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.