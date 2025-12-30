Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship: December 29

The fourth day of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship saw two Vancouver Canucks prospects take the ice. Both picked up crucial wins in blowout games. Here’s how today's Canucks prospect matchup concluded on Monday.

Sweden 8, Germany 1

Wilson Björck made his World Juniors debut on Monday in Sweden's blowout victory over Germany. Björck was Sweden's 13th forward, with all of his 4:35 of ice time coming in the third period. Sweden will now get a day off before their massive battle against the USA on New Year's Eve.

Canada 9, Denmark 1

Braeden Cootes picked up the game-winning goal in Canada's victory over Denmark. He also won five of his seven faceoffs in 9:17 of ice time. Cootes and Canada will get a day off before their New Year's Eve matchup against Finland.

Tournament Standings

Group A:

Sweden

USA

Slovakia

Switzerland

Germany

Group B:

Canada

Finland

Czechia

Latvia

Denmark

