Canucks Prospect Chiarot Traded In The OHL

A Vancouver Canucks prospect is on the move in the OHL. On Monday, the Brampton Steelheads traded forward Gabriel Chiarot to the Kitchener Rangers for eight draft picks and the rights to Adam Valentini. Brampton is currently ranked eighth in the OHL's Eastern Conference while Kitchener sits second in the Western Conference.

The eight picks the Steelheads acquired in the deal are as follows. A second-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2028, a third-round pick in 2028, a third-round pick in 2029, a fourth-round pick in 2028, a fifth-round pick in 2027, an eighth-round pick in 2029 and a tenth-round pick in 2026. Teams in the OHL are not allowed to trade first-round picks, which is why there are so many draft selections attached to this trade.

Chiarot is having a strong third season in the OHL. Initially drafted 175th overall in 2025, the 19-year-old has 25 points in 31 games this season. Chiarot was wearing an "A" this year for Brampton and has already signed his Entry-Level Contract.

With the trade, Chiarot joins a stacked Rangers team. Some notable NHL drafted players include Cameron Reid, Luca Romano and Lucas Ellinas. Kitchener are next in action on Tuesday when they take on the Sudbury Wolves.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Former Canucks Center Sidelined For Month Of January

Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship: December 28

"It Means The World To Me To Get Another Contract": Max Sasson Speaks On His New Deal & His Breakout 2025-26 Season

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.