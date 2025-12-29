Former Canucks Center Sidelined For Month Of January

A notable former Vancouver Canucks center is set to miss the next four weeks with an injury. On Monday, the St. Louis Blues announced that Pius Suter had sustained a right-ankle injury. As per the press release, Suter will be reevaluated at the end of January.

Losing Suter this off-season has been a significant discussion point in Vancouver. The 29-year-old had 75 points in 148 games over the past two seasons before signing a two-year deal this past July with the Blues. This season, Suter has 14 points in 37 games, which includes three points in two games against the Canucks.

Suter's versatility is what made him so valuable during his time with Vancouver. He could play both at center and down the wing, as well as on the penalty kill. Over his two seasons, Suter played 273:18 shorthanded and was one of seven players to score a shorthanded goal.

The question now is, will Suter be ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics? Based on his body of work, he should be a lock to make Team Switzerland. Suter has represented Switzerland multiple times in his career, including at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

