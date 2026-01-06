Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #42: Kicking Off The Second Half Of The Season Against The Buffalo Sabres

The Vancouver Canucks (16-20-5) kick off their Eastern road trip with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (21-15-4). Tuesday will also mark the second half of the 2025-26 season for Vancouver as they play game #42. The Canucks and Sabres have already faced off once this year, with Buffalo picking up a 3-2 victory at Rogers Arena.

For Vancouver, they will be looking to build off a strong effort against the Boston Bruins. While the Canucks did not win, they outplayed the Bruins before falling in overtime. At this point in the season, the process is arguably more important than the result, as Vancouver has a slim shot at qualifying for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As for the Sabres, they are currently one of the NHL's hottest teams. Buffalo is 9-1-0 in their last 10 games and has worked their way back into the battle for a playoff spot. Based on the way the Sabres have been playing lately, the Canucks will need to be ready from the start; otherwise, Vancouver could find itself in an early deficit.

Players to Watch:

Jake DeBrusk:

Jake DeBrusk has stepped up his play since being healthy scratched last week. He had a three point game on Friday and recorded seven shots on Saturday. If DeBrusk can keep firing pucks on net, he should be able to be a more consistent point producer for the rest of the year.

Alex Tuch:

Alex Tuch has been a key part of the Sabres' offence this season. He is tied for second on the team with 12 goals, while his 32 points rank only behind Tage Thompson. Tuch is a handful to deal with and could be in store for a big night on Tuesday.

Vancouver Canucks (16–20–5):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 10–15–25

Filip Hronek: 3–22–25

Conor Garland: 7–15–22

Kiefer Sherwood: 17–4–21

Jake DeBrusk: 10-10-20

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 8–8–1

Kevin Lankinen: 6–10–4

Nikita Tolopilo: 2–1–0

Jiří Patera: 0–1–0

Buffalo Sabres (21-18-2)

Points:

Tage Thompson: 20-17-37

Alex Tuch: 12-20-32

Rasmus Dahlin: 4-24-28

Josh Doan: 12-15-27

Ryan McLeod: 7-15-22

Goaltenders:

Alex Lyon: 10-6-3

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 7-6-1

Colten Ellis: 4-3-0

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: KeyBank Center

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

