Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #60: Trade Rumours Continue To Swirl As The Dallas Stars Visit Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks (18-24-7) return to Rogers Arena on Monday when they take on the Dallas Stars (36-14-9). For the Canucks, they will have their eyes on snapping a five-game losing steak, which started back on January 31. As for the Stars, it is full steam ahead as they have eight-straight.
As the trade deadline approaches, the rumour mill continues to swirl around Vancouver. Tyler Myers has sat out the last two games while players like Evander Kane and Teddy Blueger have continually been mentioned in trade rumours. With the way this season has gone, Monday could very well be the final game for some of the Canucks roster.
Shifting to the game itself, Vancouver needs to have a stronger effort than they did on Saturday. While the Canucks were able to generate shots, most chances in the offensive zone were one-and-done. Vancouver also has to be more aware as they gave up far too many odd-man rushes in Saturday's loss.
Center Elias Pettersson:
The big question heading into Monday is how will Elias Pettersson respond? Not only was he benched for the final half of the third period on Saturday, but he was called out by Adam Foote who made it clear he needs to play better. With no goals in his last 13 games, Pettersson needs to find a way to step up and show that he can be a valuable part of the future.
Jamie Benn:
Could Monday be the final time Jamie Benn plays an NHL game in British Columbia? It is possible as the 37-year-old Victoria-born forward faces the Canucks for the final time this season. If this is the end for Benn, he will go down as one of the provinces best players as in 1,229 games, he has scored 400 goals while recording 979 points.
Vancouver Canucks (18–34–7):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–22–35
Filip Hronek: 5–27–32
Jake DeBrusk: 13–15–28
Brock Boeser: 12–14–26
Evander Kane: 10–16–26
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 7–20–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 3–3–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Dallas Stars (36-14-9):
Points:
Mikko Rantanen: 20-49-69
Jason Robertson: 33-35-68
Wyatt Johnston: 32-31-63
Miro Heiskanen: 7-41-48
Roope Hintz: 15-29-44
Goaltenders:
Jake Oettinger: 24-10-4
Casey DeSmith: 12-4-5
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
