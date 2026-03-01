‘He’s Got To Be Better’: Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Speaks On Pettersson's Benching In Loss To Seattle

After some back-and-forth on whether Elias Pettersson’s lack of ice time in the Vancouver Canucks’ 5–1 loss to the Seattle Kraken was due to injury or benching, Head Coach Adam Foote gave some clarity on the situation in his post-game media availability.
“He’s got to be better, and he knows that, he’s aware of that,” Foote explained. “We need more from him and he’s gotta find it [...] he knows he’s got to be better for us, and I’m sure we’ll see that next game.”
Pettersson played 14:20 minutes in his team’s loss on Saturday night. While he’d initially started the game alongside Evander Kane and Jake DeBrusk on Vancouver’s first line, the centre soon found himself dropped down to a line with Linus Karlsson and Nils Höglander. He played in only eight shifts total through the second and third period, but did not step onto the ice for the final 9:47 minutes of the game. He did not appear on Vancouver’s power play and was not on the ice after the Canucks emptied their net.
Due to footage captured of Pettersson ending up in front of a shot by Höglander, injury was considered to be a potential reason for why he missed so much time. However, Foote elaborated that Pettersson’s absence was simply a coach’s decision. In building on his decision, he outlined what it is from Pettersson that he’s hoping to see moving forward.
“He’s got to play with more zip, put more pace to his game, [be] more engaged, and good things will happen when he gets his motor going,” the Head Coach added. “He’s aware of it so I’m sure we’ll see it next game.”
Pettersson, who has 13 goals and 22 assists in 50 games played, currently leads Vancouver in scoring by three points. While the forward has looked better this season than he has compared to last year, his play has still not been close to the 100-point form many know him to be capable of. After Saturday’s game, he provided a response to his benching.
“Coach is coaching to win, whatever he decides I respect. I’ve got to be better…my number wasn’t called,” he told reporters in Seattle post-game.
The Canucks will now return to Vancouver for a two-game stint at home, taking on the Dallas Stars on Monday and the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. The 2026 Trade Deadline takes place after that on March 6 at 12:00 pm PT, after which Vancouver will take part in a road back-to-back.
