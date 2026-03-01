‘He’s Got To Be Better’: Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Speaks On Pettersson's Benching In Loss To Seattle

Pettersson played 14:20 minutes in his team’s loss on Saturday night. While he’d initially started the game alongside Evander Kane and Jake DeBrusk on Vancouver’s first line, the centre soon found himself dropped down to a line with Linus Karlsson and Nils Höglander. He played in only eight shifts total through the second and third period, but did not step onto the ice for the final 9:47 minutes of the game. He did not appear on Vancouver’s power play and was not on the ice after the Canucks emptied their net.