Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #62: A Battle With The Blackhawks On Trade Deadline Day

Today’s game will be an interesting one to watch, as the moves made ahead of the deadline today could cause both teams to look different from how they appeared at the start of the day. Already, both teams have gotten moves in ahead of the deadline, with the Canucks trading Tyler Myers to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and Conor Garland to the Columbus Blue Jackets last night, and the Blackhawks dealing Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach to the Edmonton Oilers for Andrew Mangiapane and a first-round pick. It’s currently unclear whether either team will make another move before 12:00 pm PT or not.