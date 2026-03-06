Canucks Trade Conor Garland To The Columbus Blue Jackets For Two Picks

After talks picked up towards the beginning of this week, the Vancouver Canucks have officially traded Conor Garland. The forward, who spent five seasons with the Canucks, has been sent to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2026. Garland finishes his time in Vancouver with 82 goals scored and 139 assists in 371 games.
Aside from the 2025–26 season, Garland has consistently been a 45–50-point player for the Canucks since being acquired via trade in 2021. He recorded a career-high in points in 2021–22, scoring 19 goals and 33 assists in 77 games. Last year, he registered his second career 50-point season.
Garland is a valuable player for any team — contending or not — due to his ability to provide offence, help drive a line, and kill penalties if needed. Many teams will likely find him best suited for an energy role, which he often provides night-in and night-out.
Discussions around a potential Garland trade picked up when Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reported that the New York Islanders were engaging in conversations revolving around the forward. Things escalated on Thursday when Pierre LeBrun of TSN, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK TV, and Jimmy Murphy of RG all confirmed multiple teams’ interest in acquiring Garland. Interested teams at the time included the Islanders, Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, and San Jose Sharks.
With this trade, Vancouver now has multiple second-round picks in the next three NHL drafts. They also have two first-round picks in this year's draft and two fourth-round selections in the next three after 2026.
Vancouver will face the Chicago Blackhawks later tonight in what will be their first game without Garland on the team since 2021. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30 pm PT.
