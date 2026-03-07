Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #63: Back-To-Back Wins On The Line During A Saturday Showdown Against The Winnipeg Jets

The Vancouver Canucks (19-36-7) wrap up their road back-to-back on Saturday when they visit the Winnipeg Jets (25-26-10). With a victory, the Canucks will have pick up back-to-back wins for the first time December 20. As for the Jets, they have improved as of late as they have a record of 5-2-3 in their last 10 games.
For Vancouver, the effort level will be something to keep an eye on. The Canucks will be the tired team, but that doesn't mean they can take the game off. Regardless of score, this group needs to show they can keep games close while not relying heavily on the goaltender.
Saturday could also feature the debut of new forward Curtis Douglas. The 26-year-old was claimed off waivers Friday, and is scehduled to meet the team in Winnipeg. Listed at 6'9" and over 240 lbs, Douglas should provide some physicalty to a lineup that desperately needs it.
Brock Boeser:
Brock Boeser stepped up in a big way for Vancouver on Friday. He scored twice, including the game-winning goal while also recording four shots on goal. With the team entering a rebuild, they need players like Boeser to be a leader on and off the ice on a nightly basis.
Kyle Connor:
Kyle Connor seems to love playing the Canucks. In 29 career games, he has scored 17 times while recording 39 points. With three points in his last two games, Connor could be in store for a big night.
Vancouver Canucks (19–36–7):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 13–25–38
Filip Hronek: 6–30–36
Jake DeBrusk: 14–18–32
Brock Boeser: 15–14–29
Evander Kane: 11–16–27
Goaltenders:
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 7–20–4
Nikita Tolopilo: 4–5–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Winnipeg Jets: (25-26-10)
Points:
Mark Scheifele: 29-46-75
Kyle Connor: 28-42-70
Gabriel Vilardi: 23-29-52
Josh Morrissey: 10-32-42
Alex Iafallo: 10-14-24
Goaltenders:
Connor Hellebuyck: 15-16-9
Eric Comrie: 10-9-1
Thomas Milic: 0-1-0
Game Information:
Start time: 4:00 pm PT
Venue: Canada Life Centre
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.