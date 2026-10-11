Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #7: A Trip To Madison Square Garden To Battle The New York Rangers

Vancouver Canucks
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Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2026 2:30 PMPublished Oct 11, 2026 2:30 PM
The Vancouver Canucks face the New York Rangers on Sunday.
The Vancouver Canucks (2-4-0) wrap up their weekend back-to-back on Sunday when they take on the New York Rangers (4-2-0). Vancouver is looking for the first win of its current six-game road trip after dropping its first two matchups. Last season, the two teams split the season series with each skating away with one victory.
One of the biggest storylines for the Rangers recently was the loss of Igor Shesterkin. The 30-year-old suffered a knee injury this week and will miss the rest of the campaign. Based on New York's depth chart, Victoria's own Dylan Garand looks to be the team's new number one and could be in net on Sunday.
As for the Canucks, they need a significantly better effort compared to Saturday. Although the final score was close at 4-1, Vancouver didn't look engaged in the third period. If the Canucks want to pick up a win on Sunday, they will need a strong effort for the full 60 minutes.
Players To Watch:
Max Sasson:
Max Sasson has stepped up his game early in the year. He has been used as a checking center and is finding ways to stand out on a nightly basis. After a tough game on Sunday, look for Sasson to bounce back against the Rangers.
Gabe Perreault:
New York is hoping to have a star in the making with Gabe Perreault. The 21-year-old is off to a decent start with four points through six games. Projected to play on the Rangers' top line, Perreault has proven to be a dangerous player in the offensive zone.
Vancouver Canucks (2–4–0):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 2–6–8
Paul Cotter: 2–4–6
Linus Karlsson: 1-4-5
Filip Hronek: 0–5–5
Marco Rossi: 3–1–4
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 1–4–0
Leevi Meriläinen: 1–0–0
New York Rangers (4-2-0):
Alexis Lafrenière: 4-2-6
Mika Zibanejad: 1-4-5
Adam Fox: 0-5-5
Gabe Perreault: 2-2-4
Vladislav Gavrikov: 1-3-4
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin: 3-1-0
Dylan Garand: 1-1-0
Game Information:
Start time: 3:00 pm PT
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Dec 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) fights for the puck against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek (17) and right wing Brock Boeser (6) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
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