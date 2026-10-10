'We're Taking It Bit By Bit Here': Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Gives Assessment Of Team Five Games Into The 2026-27 Season

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2026 9:00 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 9:00 PM
Vancouver Canucks GM Ryan Johnson was interviewed during the first intermission on Saturday.
The first five games of the Vancouver Canucks' Ryan Johnson era are now complete. Vancouver has started the 2026-27 campaign with a 2-3-0 record and sits with a goal differential of -4. Overall, this team has been involved in some exciting games, but there is still plenty of work to do before the Canucks are once again contenders.
During the first intermission of Saturday's matchup against the New Jersey Devils, Johnson spoke with Sportsnet's Dan Murphy about the start to the season. Vancouver's GM has stayed pretty consistent with his messaging and, once again, stuck to similar talking points during the interview. Johnson began by discussing how his team has started the campaign.
"Well, we're trying to implement a lot in a short amount of time," said Johnson. "But you've seen the changes. Some of the structure that's been put in place. Obviously, the guys have competed extremely hard for each other, so there's some positives. We're taking it bit by bit here. But I think, you know, it's an exciting group. We found a way to create offence in many different ways. Still a long ways to go for the group. We've tried to simplify it as much as we can, but we're trying to implement some things as we move around."
One of the main talking points heading into the season was what sort of play the team would get from center Elias Pettersson. The 27-year-old has struggled over the past two years, but has exploded out of the gate with eight points in five games. Ultimately, it is clear that the change in approach with Pettersson has paid off.
"Well, proud of him. He came in prepared. A lot of good conversations of just putting him in an environment to be comfortable. When I think you do that, you allow a player to get uncomfortable in his own way. And I think you see Petey, the way he's competing, the physicality, and obviously he's been able to produce some offence. But I think he's been uncomfortable, getting uncomfortable himself in his own way, and we're supporting him through that. And he's played excellent through five games."
With the Canucks currently in a rebuild, this team is going to be outmatched on many nights this year. That is why one of the best ways to evaluate this year will be on effort and commitment to standing up for each other. As Johnson explained, the focus remains on the process, rather than what appears on the scoreboard.
"Well, we're all naturally competitive. We all want to win hockey games. I think what we focused on with this group is, right from day one at training camp, is let's not get result-based. If we get so focused on the result, we're gonna lose what we're trying to get here in the structure and compete and get that in place. So we've challenged them to take their eyes off that. To focus on the practices and how intense we can be on the day-to-day. That will roll into the games, and if we do it consistently enough, eventually the wins will come."
Finally, Johnson was asked about creating an environment where players can learn. Regardless of the sport, there is a tendency to bench young players after a mistake is made. According to Johnson, younger players will be given opportunities to learn from mistakes rather than lose ice time.
"Absolutely, we want guys to be able to make mistakes, learn from them, address them the next day, and then not continue to make them again and again. Some of that falls within them trusting the structure and learning everything that is going into place. I think even Manny (Malhotra) and I had discussed this week. Sometimes we can't throw too much at them too quickly. We've got to get the first step figured out. Then we'll take the next step. But obviously, I want guys to not be squeezing their sticks and feel like, hey, I've got the ability to try some things. The coaching staff will teach them through it in hopes that we don't continue to make the same mistakes again and again."
Johnson and his staff still have a lot of work to do before Vancouver can become a Stanley Cup contender again. That being said, they are off to a good start, as the new environment created appears to be benefiting the players. Ultimately, Johnson is saying all the right things; now it is up to the players to practice what is being preached.
Jun 4, 2026; Vancouver, BC, CANADA; General manager Ryan Johnson speaks in a press conference where the Vancouver Canucks introduce Manny Malhotra as their new head coach at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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