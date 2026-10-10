'We're Taking It Bit By Bit Here': Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Gives Assessment Of Team Five Games Into The 2026-27 Season

"Absolutely, we want guys to be able to make mistakes, learn from them, address them the next day, and then not continue to make them again and again. Some of that falls within them trusting the structure and learning everything that is going into place. I think even Manny (Malhotra) and I had discussed this week. Sometimes we can't throw too much at them too quickly. We've got to get the first step figured out. Then we'll take the next step. But obviously, I want guys to not be squeezing their sticks and feel like, hey, I've got the ability to try some things. The coaching staff will teach them through it in hopes that we don't continue to make the same mistakes again and again."