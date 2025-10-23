Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #7: Wrapping Up A Five-Game Road Trip Against The Predators

The Vancouver Canucks (4-3-0) wrap up their five-game road trip on Thursday when they take on the Nashville Predators (2-3-2). Despite missing some key players from the lineup, Vancouver has won three of four on the road trip, but did fall in their last outing by a score of 5-1. So far this season, the Canucks are 3-2-0 away from Rogers Arena while the Predators have a 1-1-1 record at home.

Vancouver is expected to receive a significant boost to their lineup as Brock Boeser is projected to play on Thursday. The 28-year-old has missed the last two games due to personal reasons. So far this season, Boeser has three goals while averaging 19:37 of ice time.

Speaking of ice time, that has been a topic of conversation since last game as Conor Garland, Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk all finished below 10 minutes at even strength. While all three did play on the power play and penalty kill, their even-strength ice time was concerning, as only one other player (Joseph LaBate) had under 10 minutes of even-strength ice time. If the Canucks want to have success, they need to find a way to get their top line more minutes, especially as their lineup is currently plagued with injuries.

Players to Watch:

Elias Pettersson (F):

Pettersson is our player to watch for the second straight game due to the ice time conversation. Vancouver's number one center has been heating up of late as he has points in three of his last four games. In short, the Canucks need to find a way to get Pettersson more even-strength ice time in order for him to be a difference-maker at both ends of the ice.

Ryan O'Reilly:

Ryan O'Reilly is always a pain to match up against. The 34-year-old has four points in seven games this season and has recorded an assist in back-to-back games. While it is not easy, Vancouver will need to ensure they slow down O'Reilly in order to capture two points in Nashville.

Vancouver Canucks (4–3–0):

Points:

Conor Garland: 2–5–7

Quinn Hughes: 1–4–5

Kiefer Sherwood: 4–0–4

Elias Pettersson: 1-3-4

Filip Hronek: 0-4-4

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 3–1–0

Kevin Lankinen: 1–2–0

Nashville Predators (2–3–2):

Points:

Roman Josi: 1-4-5

Ryan O'Reilly: 2-2-4

Erik Haula: 2-2-4

Jonathan Marchessault: 2-2-4

Filip Forsberg: 2-2-4

Goaltenders:

Juuse Saros: 2-2-2



Justus Annunen: 0-1-0

Game Information:

Start time: 5:00 pm PT

Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Are Early Leaders For Skaters Used During The 2025-26 Season

Canucks "Hopeful" Brock Boeser Returns To The Lineup For Matchup Against The Nashville Predators

Looking Back At Some Of The Vancouver Canucks’ Past Themed Logos