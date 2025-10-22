Vancouver Canucks Are Early Leaders For Skaters Used During The 2025-26 Season

The Vancouver Canucks have been injury-plagued to start the 2025-26 season. Vancouver's roster is currently missing Nils Höglander, who is on LTIR, as well as Derek Forbort, Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimäki, who are on IR. Teddy Blueger is also currently injured, while Brock Boeser has missed the last two games due to personal reasons.

With all these injuries, the Canucks have been forced to use a different roster in almost every game this year. In fact, the only two lineups that were the same occurred during Games 1 and 2 of the season. With so many absences, Vancouver has already been forced to use 25 different skaters despite having only played seven games during the 2025-26 campaign.

If 25 skaters sounds like a lot, that is because it is. No other team has used more this season, with the Buffalo Sabres ranking second with 23 players through six games. Here is a look at the games played breakdown so far this season:

7:

Elias Pettersson (both), Marcus Pettersson, Drew O'Connor, Arshdeep Bains, Evander Kane, Jake DeBrusk, Tyler Myers, Filip Hronek, Kiefer Sherwood, Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland

6:

Filip Chytil

5:

Aatu Räty, Brock Boeser

4:

Victor Mancini, Linus Karlsson, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Max Sasson

3:

Braeden Cootes

2:

Derek Forbort, Teddy Blueger

1:

Nils Åman, Joseph LaBate, Pierre-Olivier Joseph

For the Canucks, these injuries could not have come at a worse time. While most of the team is the same as last year, the players are still adjusting to the new coaching staff's game plan and style. Add in the fact that three of these players were injured in the same game on the road, and it also puts stress on Vancouver's management, who must orchestrate salary cap gymnastics to ensure the Canucks stay cap compliant.

In the end, these injuries are going to test Vancouver's depth and showcase why having a strong AHL system is important. While it may seem like an obvious statement, the Canucks can not afford a slow start if they plan on getting back to the playoffs this year. Ultimately, the organization is already being forced to battle some adversity as it navigates all these early-season injuries.

Vancouver concludes their current road trip with a game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. The Canucks played with a depleted lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins and will be missing some key players when they take on Nashville. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT, and the game can be viewed on Sportsnet.

