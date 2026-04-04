Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #76: A Home Matinee Against The Mammoth

With Thursday’s loss, Vancouver officially secured 32nd overall for the 2025–26 season, giving them the best odds to select first-overall in the 2026 NHL Draft. Having also been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention earlier on last week, the Canucks can play out the remainder of their season without the results massively impacting their place in the standings. For a young team like Vancouver, a couple of feel-good wins may help give the locker room a little boost to end the year after the season the team has had.