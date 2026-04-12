Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #80: Looking To Spoil The Anaheim Ducks' Playoff Hopes

The Vancouver Canucks battle the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.
The Vancouver Canucks (23-48-8) wrap up their California road trip on Sunday with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (42-32-5). Vancouver is coming off a shootout win on Saturday, which snapped their four-game losing streak. As for Anaheim, Sunday's game is a must-win as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.
The Ducks enter this game in a little bit of a funk. While Anaheim did win its last game, that victory snapped a six-game losing streak. With 89 points on the season, the Ducks still have a chance at the division crown, but could also fall below the playoff bar before the season ends.
As for the Canucks, they will hopefully match the energy they brought on Saturday night. Vancouver recorded 41 shots, which was the second-highest total of the season. At this stage of the year, effort matters more than results, as fans want to be entertained over the final three games of the campaign.
Players To Watch:
Filip Hronek:
Filip Hronek has arguably been the Canucks' MVP this season. He had another impressive game on Saturday as he recorded an assist and six shots on goal while playing over 30 minutes. Hronek needs one point to tie his career high and could hit the 50-point mark by the end of the campaign.
John Carlson:
John Carlson has stepped up since being acquired by Anaheim. The 36-year-old has 12 points in 13 games and is coming off his first career hat trick. Carlson is averaging over 24 minutes a game with the Ducks, so Vancouver should expect to see a ton of him on Sunday night.
Vancouver Canucks (23–48–8):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 15–34–49
Filip Hronek: 8–39–47
Brock Boeser: 21–24–45
Jake DeBrusk: 20–19–39
Linus Karlsson: 15–20–35
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 10–26–5
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Nikita Tolopilo: 5–11–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
Anaheim Ducks (42-32-5):
Points:
Cutter Gauthier: 38-27-65
Leo Carlsson: 28-37-65
Beckett Sennecke: 23-37-60
Troy Terry: 18-38-56
Jackson LaCombe: 9-46-55
Goaltenders:
Lukáš Dostál: 30-19-3
Ville Husso: 9-8-2
Petr Mrázek: 3-5-0
Vyacheslav Buteyets: 0-0-0
Game Information:
Start time: 5:00 pm PT
Venue: Honda Center
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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