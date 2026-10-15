Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #9: Taking On Two Tkachuks In Florida

After a shake-up to the Canucks’ D-pairings on Tuesday, resulting in defenceman Elias Pettersson being elevated to the top-pair and Zeev Buium being moved to the third, it was Tom Willander who ended up playing the most minutes of all skaters on the ice — not just Canucks — with 25:43. While not part of the main units, he also saw 3:10 minutes of power play time and 1:49 minutes on the penalty kill.