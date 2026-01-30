Vancouver Canucks Pick Up First Home Shutout Of The Season In 2-0 Victory Over The Anaheim Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks snapped their three-game losing streak on Thursday as they shut out the Anaheim Ducks 2-0. Drew O'Connor scored the game-winning goal while Teddy Blueger picked up an empty-netter in the win. As for goaltending, Nikita Tolopilo stopped all 32 shots he faced, while Kevin Lankinen made one save during his 2:11 of ice time.
Unfortunately, Tolopilo will not be credited with the shutout as he did not play the entire game. After the first period, the 25-year-old was pulled by the concussion spotter and did not make it out of testing before the start of the season. Post-game, Head Coach Adam Foote spoke about what happened and if the team considered keeping Lankinen in for the rest of the period.
"Oh, he was coming back in," said Foote. "I'm just going to myself. I hope he's warmed up somehow, because with his tests, he had to take all his gear off, for some reason, compared to an actual player. So that's why it took so long. You know, when they do that test, it's usually about a 15-minute test, but he had to take his gear off. So we're trying to stall it, but we didn't have the time.
Ultimately, Tolopilo was the story of the night. The Ducks crashed the net all night, yet were unable to beat the 6'6" tender. Post-game, Tolopilo was asked about not getting the shutout, but responded with, "It's more important to get the win. So yeah, I'm happy that we got a win."
As for the Canucks best line, that was easily the trio of Jake DeBrusk, Aatu Räty and Drew O'Connor. DeBrusk led the team with six shots, Räty went six for 10 in the faceoff dot, while O'Connor scored the game-winning goal. Post-game, O'Connor spoke about the win and how nice it was to pick up another victory on the homestand.
"It's great," said O'Connor. "It's obviously been a struggle for us, and it's been frustrating for everyone. I think nobody likes losing, and it hasn't been fun, so we're trying to dig ourselves out of it, but it's nice to get one."
In the end, the bigger winners from Thursday's game were the fans at Rogers Arena. They got to witness a rare home win and even started not one, but two "We Want The Cup" chants. While the game itself wasn't the most exciting, the atmosphere was fantastic, which is a testament to the fans who spent money and made the trip downtown to Rogers Arena.
- Drew O'Connor picks up his second game-winning goal of the season
- Jake DeBrusk skates in career regular-season game number 600
- Teddy Blueger's fourth career empty net goal ties Zemgus Girgensons for the most empty net goals scored by a Latvian player in NHL history
- Vancouver picks up it's second win of 2026
1st Period:
No scoring
2nd Period:
No scoring
3rd Period:
10:18- VAN: Drew O'Connor (13) from Jake DeBrusk
19:32- VAN: Teddy Blueger (4) from FilipHronek (ENG) (SHG)
Up Next:
The Canucks wrap up their homestand on Saturday as they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to Rogers Arena. Toronto picked up the win the last time these two teams met by a 5-0 score. Game time is set for 4:00 pm PT.
