Vancouver Canucks Will Face Calvin Pickard, Not Stuart Skinner In Second Game Of The 2025-26 Regular Season

The Vancouver Canucks now know which goaltender they will face when they play the Edmonton Oilers. Instead of using their starter, Stuart Skinner, Edmonton will be turning to Calvin Pickard when they hit the ice on Saturday. While it would have been better to face Skinner based on the head-to-head record, it is important to note that Vancouver has had Pickard's number throughout his career.

Unless there is a last-second change, Saturday will be the fifth time the Canucks battle Pickard during the regular season. Overall, Vancouver is 3-1-0 against the 33-year-old, with his only win against the Canucks coming last season. Vancouver is also 1-1-0 against Pickard during the playoffs, scoring five goals on 59 shots.

The majority of Pickard's games against Vancouver came when he was a member of the Colorado Avalanche. He had a .917 save percentage while allowing eight goals on 96 shots. As for the 2024-25 campaign, Pickard stopped 24 of 26 shots in a win on January 23.

As for Skinner, he also hasn't had the best track record against the Canucks. In eight regular-season games, the 26-year-old has only won twice and has given up 28 goals on 199 shots. That being said, Skinner is 3-2 against Vancouver in the playoffs, but did allow 15 goals on 90 shots.

In the end, the Canucks should have the advantage in net on Saturday night. Thatcher Demko has a .911 save percentage in 16 career games versus the Oilers and has won three of his past four games against Edmonton. Ultimately, if Demko, the projected starter, has another strong night, it will go a long way in helping Vancouver record their second win of the season.

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Place

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

