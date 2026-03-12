2025-26 Canucks Closing In On Franchise Record For Goal Differential

Even if Vancouver does not get the record, this season will still most likely land in the top five. This year's Canucks already own the fifth slot and are the only team from the 21st century in the top 10. The other four slots are owned by the 1977-78 at -81, the 1971-72 team at -94, the 1972-73 team at -107 and the 1984-85 team at -117.