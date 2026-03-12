2025-26 Canucks Closing In On Franchise Record For Goal Differential

The Vancouver Canucks are having a season to forget. Through 64 games, Vancouver sits at the bottom of the NHL and has collected just 46 points. With only 18 games remaining, the Canucks are projected to finish 32nd, which also means getting the best odds for the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery.
One of the tales of the season for Vancouver has been a lack of goal scoring. The Canucks rank 31st in the league with only 161 goals on the campaign. Vancouver has also struggled to keep the puck out of their own net, resulting in a league-high 236 goals against so far this season.
When combined, these numbers show that the Canucks have a goal differential of -75 for the 2025-26 campaign. For reference, the St. Louis Blues, who sit in 31st place, have a -47 goal differential. While there are many factors behind why Vancouver's season has gone off the rails, the significant goal differential should be front and center.
At this rate, the Canucks 2025-26 could turn historic, but not for the right reason. Vancouver's all-time low for goal differential of -117 came during the 1984-85 season. This means in order to pass this total, the Canucks would need to be outscored by 42 over their final 18 games, which is an average of 2.33 per game.
Even if Vancouver does not get the record, this season will still most likely land in the top five. This year's Canucks already own the fifth slot and are the only team from the 21st century in the top 10. The other four slots are owned by the 1977-78 at -81, the 1971-72 team at -94, the 1972-73 team at -107 and the 1984-85 team at -117.
Ultimately, this season is shaping up to be one of the worst in franchise history. From an inability to win games at home to a potentially historic goal differential, almost everything has gone wrong for Vancouver in 2025-26. If this season has proven anything, it is that the Canucks rebuild could be a lengthy one.
