Former Canucks First-Rounder Having Career Season With Division-Rival

Since joining the Oilers, Podkolzin has put up back-to-back 20-point seasons and has already surpassed his previous career-high this year. Through 65 games in 2025–26, he’s scored 15 goals and 14 assists. This ties him with Vancouver’s current goal-scoring leader, Drew O’Connor. Were he still on the Canucks now, he’d be tied for the fourth-most points on the team. Podkolzin has also scored the Oilers’ lead in game-winning goals with five.