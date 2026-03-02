3 Canadian WHLers Who The Canucks Could Sign For The 2026-27 Season

As of March 1, 2026, NHL teams can start signing players currently in junior hockey to Entry-Level Contracts that start in 2026-27. The Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights have already jumped on this opportunity, as each signed a player currently playing in the WHL. While Vegas signed a drafted prospect in Alex Weiermair, Seattle brought in 20-year-old Ryden Evers, who was an undrafted free agent.
The WHL free agent market is the perfect opportunity for the Vancouver Canucks to add young, Canadian talent from the WHL. Vancouver has signed undrafted free agents from the CHL before, with the most notable being Arshdeep Bains back in 2022. With the signing window now open, here are three 20-year-old Canadians currently playing in the WHL that the Canucks could sign.
Carter Sotherans name may sound familiar as he was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023. The Flyers elected to let his rights expiry, which is why he is avaliable for any team that wants to add a 6'4", right-shot defenceman to their organization. Sotheran has thrived this season with 63 points in 60 games and is currently on a loaded Edmonton Oil Kings' team that is one of the favourites to win the WHL this season.
As for a player already scheduled to play in the Memorial Cup, that would be Shane Smith of the Kelowna Rockets. The 20-year-old has done nothing but score since arriving in Kelowna, as he has 15 goals and 38 points in 32 games. Listed at 6'2", 205 lbs, Smith is a versitile forward who can impact the game both physically and on the scoresheet.
Kooper Gizowski is having a strong final season in the WHL. The 20-year-old is up to 67 points in 59 games and has already surpassed the 30 goal mark for the year. Listed at 5'10", 168 lbs, Gizowski is expected to play a signifcant role for the Prince George Cougars in the upcoming 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.