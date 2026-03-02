3 Canadian WHLers Who The Canucks Could Sign For The 2026-27 Season

Carter Sotherans name may sound familiar as he was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023. The Flyers elected to let his rights expiry, which is why he is avaliable for any team that wants to add a 6'4", right-shot defenceman to their organization. Sotheran has thrived this season with 63 points in 60 games and is currently on a loaded Edmonton Oil Kings' team that is one of the favourites to win the WHL this season.