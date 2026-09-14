3 Standouts From The 2026 Canucks Prospects Showcase

“He’s got an elite shot release. You saw him on his first goal today — that’s pretty sick. Just with his speed too, he just creates so well. His speed opens up ice for everyone else because guys kind of duplicate on him and it just creates more space for everybody. For a guy like him, he’s such a threat. It sometimes takes the pressure off me a little bit to give me some more space to make a play," Brooks Rogowski, who played on a line with Novotný in Game 2, said of the winger.