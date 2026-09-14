3 Standouts From The 2026 Canucks Prospects Showcase

Three Canucks prospects made a significant impact for their team during this year's Prospects Showcase.
Another Vancouver Canucks Prospects Showcase has come and gone, with Vancouver splitting the two game series with the Seattle Kraken after losing 7–3 in Game 1 and winning 5–2 in Game 2. While there were a fair number of players that made an impact in this weekend’s showcase, three players managed to stand out more-so than the rest.
Adam Novotný
It took about one period for Novotný to find his legs during the 2026 Prospects Showcase, but when he did, he did. The forward came into the competition as one of Vancouver’s must-watch players and put on a show for the crowd out in Abbotsford, scoring in both games and finishing the weekend with a total of four points.
What was potentially most impressive about Novotný’s performance throughout the weekend, aside from the points, was the sharp increase in confidence he gained the more he played. By Game 2 of the showcase, Novotný was getting in the faces of the Kraken prospects after the whistle and pulling off strong moves along the boards to help set up his teammates.
“He’s got an elite shot release. You saw him on his first goal today — that’s pretty sick. Just with his speed too, he just creates so well. His speed opens up ice for everyone else because guys kind of duplicate on him and it just creates more space for everybody. For a guy like him, he’s such a threat. It sometimes takes the pressure off me a little bit to give me some more space to make a play," Brooks Rogowski, who played on a line with Novotný in Game 2, said of the winger.
Brooks Rogowski
Despite going from center to wing in Games 1 and 2, Rogowski managed to make an impact in both spots. The forward took up a spot on Vancouver’s first-unit power play early in the showcase, also ending up with some time on the penalty kill during both games.
Offensively, Rogowski had his most success in Game 2, after being bumped up to the first-line alongside Novotný and Braeden Cootes. He tallied two assists, including a slick pass across the zone to Cootes. Scoresheet aside, the 6-foot-7 forward consistently helped set up chances and stormed the net when possible.
"I think his his touches for a big man are pretty special," Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Ryan Papaioannou said of Rogowski after Game 2 of the Prospects Showcase. "Obviously, he gets around real well for a big guy, but I just think when he has guys around him, he can make plays with, he's certainly got a stick."
Braeden Cootes
Had the Canucks named a captain for their prospects roster, it very well could have been Cootes. The center anchored Vancouver’s top-line through both games, finding offensive success alongside both his group of Ilya Safonov and Bennett Schimek as well as Rogowski and Novotný.
Aside from showing off the occasional burst of speed while tearing into the O-zone, Cootes also played a big role on Vancouver’s penalty kill. He scored the fourth goal in the Canucks’ second game of the showcase and created a quality chance with a solo effort off the rush while shorthanded.
Play aside, Cootes was also one of only a select few players to wear an 'A' for the Canucks prospects throughout the weekend. He was the only Canucks player to wear an 'A' while currently being under 20 years old.
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