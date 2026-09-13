3 Canucks To Watch During Game 2 Of The 2026 Prospects Showcase

The Canucks will be looking to bounce back after a 7-3 loss in Game 1 of the 2026 Prospects Showcase.
The Vancouver Canucks are back in action on Sunday in Game 2 of the 2026 Prospects Showcase. Game 1 did not go as planned for Vancouver, as they dropped a 7-3 decision to the Seattle Kraken. With the second game scheduled for September 13 at 1:00 pm PT, here is a look at three Canucks to watch.
Adam Novotný
Vancouver's best player in Game 1 was forward Adam Novotný. The 2026 first-rounder scored and looked confident with the puck on his stick all night. Novotný was also able to use his size to shield pucks as well as drive the Kraken's net on multiple occasions.
Based on his performance in Game 1, Novotný should see plenty of ice in Game 2. This includes time on the first power play, as was the case on Saturday night. Despite being only 18, Novotný did not look out of place in Game 1 and shone against older competition.
Braeden Cootes
Despite not finding the back of the net, Braeden Cootes was noticeable in Game 1. He played a physical game, which included throwing a massive hit on defenceman Finn Kearns behind Seattle's net. Cootes also saw plenty of special teams, as he was often in the first group over the boards when the Canucks had a power play.
A key for Cootes in Game 2 will be his work in the defensive zone. These prospect games are often very scrambly, which can lead to missed assignments and high scores. If Cootes can create some defensive turnovers on top of producing offensively, it should provide him with some momentum heading into training camp.
Austin Brimmer
One Abbotsford Canucks player to watch in Game 2 is forward Austin Brimmer. The 24-year-old made a strong first impression in Game 1 as he dropped the gloves with forward Nathan Villeneuve. Brimmer played 13 games for Abbotsford last season after finishing up his NCAA career.
This year's prospects showcase serves as a great opportunity for Ryan Papaioannou to meet and work with some of the players bound for the AHL. Brimmer's energy on Saturday night could leave a good impression on his new coach heading into training camp. Unless changes are made, the 6'4" winger will once again have some massive teammates in Vilmer Alriksson and Brooks Rogowski in Game 2.
Game Information:
Where: Rogers Forum
When: 1:00 pm PT
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