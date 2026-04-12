5 Notable Canucks Appearances On Sportsnet’s After Hours

Last night’s After Hours segment on Sportsnet marks the final time that legendary broadcaster Scott Oake will host the program. In honour of Oake’s retirement, here are five notable Canucks appearances on Sportsnet’s After Hours.
Last night’s After Hours segment on Sportsnet marks the final time that legendary broadcaster Scott Oake will host the program. In honour of Oake’s retirement, here are five notable Canucks appearances on Sportsnet’s After Hours.
March 14, 2026: Trevor Linden
Former Canucks captain and franchise icon Trevor Linden joined Oake and Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet around one month ago to discuss matters off-the-ice such as hikes, the importance of taking care of mental health, and the legacy of Jim Robson. Linden also reflected on his time with the 1994 Canucks team that made it to the Stanley Cup Finals but unfortunately lost to the New York Rangers in seven games.
Notably, another discussion that came up was Linden’s departure from the Canucks’ front-office back in 2018. The former team-executive noted that he thinks current General Manager Patrik Allvin is “doing the right things” to find long-term success.
April 9, 2023: Reflecting On John Garrett’s Broadcasting Career
Towards the end of the 2022–23 season, legendary Canucks colour commentator John Garrett announced he would be retiring from Vancouver broadcasts at the end of the year. In honour of the man known as “Cheech,” John Shorthouse, Dan Murphy, and the aforementioned colour commentator joined Oake for a near 25-minute segment to reflect on Garrett’s career.
This particular episode was filled with a few neat call-backs to Garrett’s career, such as a box of chicken wings and ketchup brought to the interview and a flock of fans holding “Cheech” signs behind them. Another neat aspect of this particular episode was a short tribute clip featuring noted Canucks superfan Michael Bublé pouring some ketchup out for Garrett.
March 12, 2023: Adam Foote
While his segment was a little shorter than the rest included in this article, current Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote also joined the program in 2023. This episode took place only a couple of months after Foote was hired as Rick Tocchet’s Assistant Coach.
Foote joined the program to talk a little bit about his new role with the Canucks, though the bulk of this feature revolved around his time in the NHL, mainly with the Colorado Avalanche. The former NHL defenceman did note that he “fe[lt] alive again” after getting into coaching, noting that he “hadn’t felt this feeling since [he] retired.”
February 9, 2020: Markus Näslund
As part of Daniel and Henrik Sedin’s jersey retirement in February 2020, Markus Näslund and many other Canucks legends returned to Vancouver to help celebrate the occasion. During that week, Näslund made a 33-minute appearance on After Hours to discuss various aspects of his career and what he’d been up to since retiring with Oake and Louie DeBrusk.
The opening of this particular segment featured a reflection on the Sedin twins and Näslund’s experiences playing with them, something made even more special due to the fact that all three of them hail from the Swedish municipality of Örnsköldsvik. This episode also included a video appearance from former Canucks General Manager Brian Burke, who detailed how he once deterred the former Canucks captain from asking for a trade.
January 6, 2019: Kevin Bieksa
Even before his retirement from playing professional hockey, Kevin Bieksa was a machine at producing entertaining content, paving the way for his current career as a fan-favourite analyst. Bieksa joined the program six times as a player and twice after his NHL career ended, with his most recent in-person appearance taking place back in January of 2019. He also joined an online-edition of After Hours that took place in June of 2020.
In this particular segment, Bieksa joined Oake and DeBrusk to reflect on his past appearances on the show as well as some pranks he has pulled throughout his career. The episode also discussed a potential return to the NHL for Bieksa, though this ultimately didn’t end up occurring.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.