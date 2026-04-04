A Loss Saturday Night Would Ensure The 2025-26 Canucks Secure A Franchise Record

The Vancouver Canucks have eight wins at Rogers Arena this season.
Rogers Arena has been a problematic place for the Vancouver Canucks this season. Through 38 games, Vancouver has picked up eight wins on home ice, which ranks last in the NHL. The Canucks have already set a franchise record for regulation losses at home in a single season and can set another if they are defeated on Saturday night.
If Vancouver falls to the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, the most home victories they can record would be 10. That would tie the 1994-95 season for the lowest total. The problem is that there was a lockout in 1994-95, meaning the Canucks played only 24 home games compared to 41 this season.
Due to the difference in games played, the 2025-26 season will be ranked first when it is entered in the record books if they fail to win all remaining games at Rogers Arena. This year's team will also record the lowest home points percentage in franchise history, regardless of what happens over the final three games.
Vancouver takes on Utah in a rare 4:00 pm PT start at Rogers Arena. The Canucks have never beaten the Mammoth and are 0-2 against Utah this season. While Vancouver has already secured 32nd place, Saturday is a massive game for the Mammoth, who are battling for a playoff spot.
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