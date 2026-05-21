Aatu Räty Scores Third Goal Of The Tournament In 7–1 Win Against Latvia: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

Canucks forward Aatu Räty is now up to a point in each of his four games at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.
Only one member of the Vancouver Canucks took part in today’s slate of games at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. Scoring his third goal of this year’s competition, Aatu Räty and Team Finland continued their run of success with a 7–1 win against Latvia today. Here is a recap of the Canucks’ performances at the 2026 IIHF World Championship on May 21.
Finland 7, Latvia 1
While Latvia opened the scoring only 10 seconds into today’s game, this goal by Rūdolfs Balcers ended up being the only goal they scored. Finland tied things up by the five-minute mark of the game thanks to Hannes Björninen, before Henri Jokiharju and Saku Mäenalanen found the back of the net to give Finland a 3–1 lead by the end of the first period. Finland added four more goals onto their total, including one from Räty, to put themselves past Latvia and extend their undefeated streak to four games.
Räty scored Finland’s final goal of the game in today’s effort, collecting his own rebound and putting it past goaltender Gustavs Grigals to put his third of the tournament. Like fellow Canucks forward Linus Karlsson, Räty is now up to a point-per-game performance throughout the first four games of this year’s World Championship. He finished today’s game with three shots on goal in 12:49 minutes played.
May 21 Standings:
Group A:
Switzerland: 5–0–0–0
Finland: 4–0–0–0
Austria: 3–0–0–1
USA: 1–1–0–2
Hungary: 1–0–0–2
Latvia: 1–0–0–3
Germany: 0–0–1–3
Great Britain: 0–0–0–4
Group B:
Canada: 3–1–0–0
Slovakia: 3–1–0–0
Czechia: 3–0–1–0
Norway: 2–0–1–1
Sweden: 2–0–0–2
Slovenia: 0–1–1–2
Denmark: 0–0–0–4
Italy: 0–0–0–4
May 22 Schedule:
Finland vs. Great Britain - 11:20 am PT
Sweden vs. Italy - 11:20 am PT
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