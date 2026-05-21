Aatu Räty Scores Third Goal Of The Tournament In 7–1 Win Against Latvia: Canucks At The 2026 World Championship

While Latvia opened the scoring only 10 seconds into today’s game, this goal by Rūdolfs Balcers ended up being the only goal they scored. Finland tied things up by the five-minute mark of the game thanks to Hannes Björninen, before Henri Jokiharju and Saku Mäenalanen found the back of the net to give Finland a 3–1 lead by the end of the first period. Finland added four more goals onto their total, including one from Räty, to put themselves past Latvia and extend their undefeated streak to four games.