4 Draft-Eligible Prospects Canucks Fans Should Watch At The 2026 Memorial Cup

After a long CHL season, the Memorial Cup in Kelowna officially begins on Friday, May 22, 2026. The four teams competing in this year's tournament are the Kelowna Rockets, the Everett Silvertips, the Kitchener Rangers and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. From a Vancouver Canucks perspective, two prospects will be hitting the ice at Prospera Place over the next two weeks in Parker Alcos and Gabriel Chiarot.