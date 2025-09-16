All Vancouver Canucks Defencemen And How Likely They Are To Make The Team Out Of 2025 Training Camp

One of the biggest questions for the Vancouver Canucks heading into 2025 Training Camp is which defencemen will end up on the team’s roster. There are some players who are guaranteed a spot, while some may have to work to earn their position. Let’s take a look at every single defenceman heading into the Canucks’ training camp and how likely they are to make the team’s opening night roster.

100% Making The Team, No Arguments

Quinn Hughes

It’s not a matter of whether Hughes could make it out of training camp; rather, can training camp make it out of Hughes?

Making the team?: Don’t even question it.

Filip Hronek

Filled in well for Hughes when injured, can put up good offensive numbers. One of two natural right-hand shots in the projected top-six.

Making the team?: Absolutely.

Tyler Myers

Has played solidly since signing his new contract. Provides the team with long reach, occasional toughness, and veteran presence with lengthy Vancouver tenure.

Making the team?: Of course.

Marcus Pettersson

Solid first few games after being acquired at the end of January. Required to increase the Pettersson stat on the team.

Making the team?: Yes.

Most Likely A Lock

Derek Forbort

Forbort was one of the team’s top penalty killers in 2024–25 and played solidly as a bottom-pairing defenceman. The only reason he isn’t in the 100% category is the creeping presence of the organization’s young defencemen — which will be discussed later.

Making the team?: Definitely should.

Sixth Position Contenders

Elias Pettersson (D)

Even if you take the name stat out of consideration, Pettersson was one of the team’s most impressive players in 2024–25 solely based on what he was able to do during his 28 games as a rookie. Because of this, he is currently the frontrunner to make the team in a full-time role as their sixth defenceman. Does not require waivers for the time being, which also helps his case.

Making the team?: Most likely, but we’ll see how training camp goes.

Victor Mancini

Another young defenceman who had a strong showing during the 2024–25 season. Steady presence during the Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup run towards the beginning of summer. Right-shot who is still young and has room to grow. Would be a good option for seventh defenceman, but should get consistent playing time rather than being sat for long stretches. Does not require waivers.

Making the team?: Has a chance, but will likely start in Abbotsford.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Former first-round selection who has history with Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin and President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford. Lots to prove and is still only 26. Could come in as the team’s seventh defenceman but also deserves the opportunity to get playing time regardless of where he ends up. Waiver requirement will complicate his position.

Making the team?: Will probably either see limited minutes with Vancouver or top minutes with Abbotsford.

Unlikely, But Could Make A Push

Tom Willander

Smooth skating, skilled defenceman who would bring lots to Vancouver’s lineup. With this being his first season out of the NCAA, he should be given some time in Abbotsford to marinate. Skilled enough to make a strong push and does not require waivers, but should ultimately start in the AHL.

Making the team?: Not out of training camp, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make his NHL debut sometime this season.

Kirill Kudryavtsev

Had an impressive stretch of play during the Calder Cup Playoffs and had a strong showing as a rookie in 2024–25. Will likely start in Abbotsford, but could perform well during training camp and be one of the final cuts. Does not require waivers, which could help his case later on in the season.

Making the team?: Not this year.

Jimmy Schuldt

Depth signing who has spent most of the past few years in the AHL. Will most likely be relied upon by the Canucks as a seventh defenceman and could be called up early if the team chooses to let their youth play in Abbotsford more.

Making the team?: No, but could see a few games in the event of injuries.

Will Likely Remain With Abbotsford

Guillaume Brisebois

A consistent member of the Canucks since being drafted. Young players slightly ahead of him in the depth chart in terms of making the opening night roster, but is easily one of the team’s first call-ups when injuries come knocking.

Making the team?: Not out of training camp, but is likely to get a few games in during the season if injuries become a problem.

Jett Woo

Another organization staple who consistently brings solid play. Veteran presence in Abbotsford and will probably spend the season with them.

Making the team?: Unlikely.

Sawyer Mynio

Entering his first pro season after spending four years in the WHL. Joined Abbotsford during the Calder Cup Playoffs but did not end up playing in any games. Will benefit from playing out his first full season in the AHL.

Making the team?: Unlikely.

