Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: New Jersey Devils

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the Buffalo Sabres. Today, let’s preview their season matchups against the New Jersey Devils.

2024–25 Season Stats

Team Stats:

Record: 42–33–7

Points: 91

Standings placement: 3rd in Metropolitan Division

PP%: 28.2% (3rd)

PK%: 82.7% (2nd)

Goals:

Nico Hischier (35)

Jack Hughes (27)

Timo Meier (26)

Stefan Noesen (22)

Jesper Bratt (21)

Assists:

Jesper Bratt (67)

Jack Hughes (43)

Luke Hughes (37)

Nico Hischier (34)

Dougie Hamilton (31)

Points:

Jesper Bratt (88)

Jack Hughes (70)

Nico Hischier (69)

Timo Meier (53)

Luke Hughes (44)

Goaltenders:

Jacob Markström

Record: 26–16–6

GAA: 2.50

SV%: .900

SO: 4

Points: N/A

Jake Allen

Record: 13–16–1

GAA: 2.66

SV%: .908

SO: 4

Points: N/A

2025 Free Agency Rundown

The Devils are one of those teams that could have performed better than how they actually did in 2024–25, with injuries playing a role in the outcome of their season. In free agency, New Jersey made a critical move in net by re-signing Allen, their projected backup, to a five-year deal that would outlast that of starter Markström’s (expiring after 2025–26). They also parted ways with players such as Brian Dumoulin, Daniel Sprong, Tomas Tatar, and Curtis Lazar. New Jersey added Connor Brown, Angus Crookshank, and Evgenii Dadonov to their forward core, as well as Calen Addison to their blueline.

2025–26 Season Series Preview

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Devils is the fate of Luke Hughes, who has yet to be signed to another contract by the team that drafted him. While holdouts are not uncommon in the NHL, the fact that Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald has called re-signing Hughes a “top priority” and still has not done so raises some eyebrows. This is even more intriguing for Canucks fans, who are no doubt eyeing captain Quinn Hughes’ contract expiration date at the end of the 2026–27 season.

New Jersey finished the 2024–25 season third in the Metropolitan Division, but recorded some of the best special team stats in the entire league with a second best-ranked penalty kill (82.7%) and a third-best power play (28.2%). These stats could be bolstered by the addition of prospect Arseni Gritsyuk, a Russian forward who was drafted back in 2019 and has spent the past five seasons in the KHL. With a healthy Jack Hughes, the Devils will look to build on their successes from last season and make a deeper playoff push.

2025–26 Games Against Vancouver

Game 1: December 14, 9:30 am PT @ Prudential Center

Game 2: January 23, 7:00 pm PT @ Rogers Arena

