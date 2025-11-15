Applications Now Open For The Vancouver Canucks’ 2025–26 Botchford Project

Applications for The Botchford Project have officially opened for the Vancouver Canucks’ 2025–26 season. Those seeking opportunities in sports journalism should consider this their sign to apply.

An initiative seeking to continue the legacy of the late Jason Botchford, a steadfast supporter of young journalists in Vancouver’s sports media landscape, The Botchford Project awards recipients with a chance to shadow pillars in Canucks media for a day. Selected participants are tasked with creating a story and will get the chance to interview a player to supplement their piece.

As it stands, The Botchford Project has provided opportunities to 31 candidates throughout the course of six years. Three of these alumni currently write for The Hockey News - Canucks site.

“The Botchford Project is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to work in media as a full-time career,” said THN Canucks Site Editor Adam Kierszenblat. “My experience allowed me to network with established media members and learn how to cover hockey on a day-to-day basis. I also had the opportunity to create a bond with my fellow Botchford Night writers which is still going strong three years later.”

Myself and Abbotsford Canucks Writer Nicolleta Panos also compiled some advice for those interested in applying, all of which can be found in this week’s exclusive double-header episode of our podcast, Hockey, Actually. A sneak peek can be found in the clip below.

Applications for The Botchford Project during the 2025–26 season will remain open until December 3 at 12:00 pm PT. Those interested in applying can click the link HERE to access the application portal.

