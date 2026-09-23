As The 2026 Pre-Season Continues, Canucks Goaltender Thatcher Demko's Timeline Remains Unclear

With a week to go before the 2026-27 regular season begins, a major question still surrounds the Vancouver Canucks. After undergoing season-ending hip surgery in January, there is still no timeline for the return of goaltender Thatcher Demko. When healthy, the 30-year-old is one of the best goalies in the league, but that has been a rarity over the last two years, as he has only played 43 games since the start of the 2024-25 campaign.