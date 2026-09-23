As The 2026 Pre-Season Continues, Canucks Goaltender Thatcher Demko's Timeline Remains Unclear

Thatcher Demko was at training camp, but did not participate in drills or skates with the team.
With a week to go before the 2026-27 regular season begins, a major question still surrounds the Vancouver Canucks. After undergoing season-ending hip surgery in January, there is still no timeline for the return of goaltender Thatcher Demko. When healthy, the 30-year-old is one of the best goalies in the league, but that has been a rarity over the last two years, as he has only played 43 games since the start of the 2024-25 campaign.
When Ryan Johnson met with the media before training camp, he didn't give a timeline for Demko's potential return. The Canucks GM said, "It's been a great process for him physically and mentally, and we're just going to continue this journey again without a timeline. Just making sure when he does take that last step, that everybody involved feels 100%."
As for training camp, Demko was on the ice in Penticton, but not with his teammates. He completed drills in the morning before the two groups and did not speak to the media. Overall, it was hard to judge where Demko might be in his recovery, as he was not facing NHL players or put into game situations.
Fast forward to Wednesday, and Demko's timeline is still unclear. With rosters due to be finalized in a few days, Vancouver will need to decide whether to place their starting goaltender on some form of IR to start the campaign. When asked about a potential timeline or whether Demko would be placed on IR, Head Coach Manny Malhotra did not reveal the organization's plan.
"Again, not to get too much into the medical side of things for our group," said Malhotra. "Thatcher's done a great job of just working every day, doing his due diligence to make sure he's an option as soon as possible. But again, we're not going to rush that situation."
All NHL teams must submit their opening-night roster by September 28. This means Johnson and his staff have five days to decide whether to place Demko on some form of IR before the campaign begins. Including Demko, the Canucks have 28 players on the NHL roster and will need to get that number down to 23 by Monday.
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