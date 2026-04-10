Brock Boeser Takes Sole Possession Of 8th All-Time In Points In Canucks History
Brock Boeser has hit yet another milestone in Canucks franchise history.
The milestones keep coming for Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser. Shortly after reaching ninth all-time in points by a Canuck, the forward has claimed sole possession of eighth all-time by scoring his 479th career regular-season point against the Los Angeles Kings. In doing so, he has passed Pavel Bure, who previously held eighth with 478 points as a Canuck.
Only a few games after passing Tony Tanti for ninth all-time with his 471st point, Boeser put together a four-point effort that saw him score his first hat trick of the season against the Colorado Avalanche. He also collected a point in each of the team’s games against the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of that.
While this season came off the rails for nearly every player on the Canucks, including Boeser, the forward has managed to find his form since the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Through 71 games this season, he has scored 21 goals and 24 assists. With his three goals against the Avalanche on April 1, Boeser also notched his seventh-career season with 20+ goals.
The next player Boeser will be looking to pass on the Canucks’ all-time points list is none other than his current teammate, Elias Pettersson, who currently holds the record for points by an active Canuck. Pettersson’s 505 points sit at seventh all-time behind Thomas Gradin (550).
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