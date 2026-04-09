"I Think We've Been Pretty Resilient As A Group': Canucks Drew O'Connor Details The Importance Of Staying Focused As The Season Comes To A Close

"I mean, it's difficult at times. It's not fun losing, so it can be tough at times, but I think we've been pretty resilient as a group. And, you know, realize that we're kind of building towards something bigger. So hopefully this is just a small blip on the radar, and we can keep building a winning culture and be a winning team in the future. So I think that's kind of been our mentality, and that's how we've been able to avoid getting too down about losing as much as we have."