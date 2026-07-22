Canucks 2026 Training Camp To Take Place In Penticton

“Returning to Penticton this year makes perfect sense for our organization,” Canucks co-President of Hockey Operations, Henrik Sedin, said in a press release. “The South Okanagan Events Centre has everything we need for camp both on and off the ice. Besides being a first-class facility, the venue is also a great spot for our fans to experience our skates and fan fest. We look forward to kicking off our season in the interior this September and connecting with the thousands of fans who will make the trip to watch our training camp at the SOEC. Our organization really appreciates the provincial wide support we receive at this camp and throughout the regular season.”