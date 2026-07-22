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Canucks 2026 Training Camp To Take Place In Penticton

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Izzy Cheung
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The Canucks' 2026 Training Camp will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre from September 17 to 20.

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that the team’s 2026–27 Training Camp will take place in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre, running from September 17 to 20. 

“Returning to Penticton this year makes perfect sense for our organization,” Canucks co-President of Hockey Operations, Henrik Sedin, said in a press release. “The South Okanagan Events Centre has everything we need for camp both on and off the ice. Besides being a first-class facility, the venue is also a great spot for our fans to experience our skates and fan fest. We look forward to kicking off our season in the interior this September and connecting with the thousands of fans who will make the trip to watch our training camp at the SOEC. Our organization really appreciates the provincial wide support we receive at this camp and throughout the regular season.”  

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This is the third straight season the Canucks have hosted their training camp in Penticton, having done-so in 2024–25 and 2025–26 as well. Prior to then, Vancouver hosted their camps in Whistler (2022–23) and Victoria (2023–24). 

A finalized schedule of practice times will be released at a later date. 

Apr 14, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Fin the mascot and the Vancouver Canucks celebrate their victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesApr 14, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Fin the mascot and the Vancouver Canucks celebrate their victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

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