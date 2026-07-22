Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Filip Chytil

Chytil’s 2025–26 needs to be taken with a grain of salt. At his best, he made a strong impact as a second-line center, scoring three goals in six games at the beginning of the season. That said, Vancouver can’t expect to rely on him for only six games. While injuries undoubtedly impacted his season much more than the rest of his teammates’, at some point, the sheer amount of injury absences Chytil has will work their way into what’s expected from him even on the ice. With consideration to the amount of time he played, Chytil receives a C– for the 2025–26 season.