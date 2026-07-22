Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Filip Chytil

Grading Canucks forward Filip Chytil's 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on forward Filip Chytil.
Chytil’s 2025–26 Season Review
Since being acquired back in January of 2025, Chytil has played in a grand total of 27 games for the Canucks.
When it comes to injury ‘luck’, there may not be a Canuck who has had it worse than Chytil. Arriving at training camp and the 2025–26 pre-season with a renewed sense of confidence, Chytil flashed speed and a consistent offensive output that made many believe he could become the second-line center that Vancouver was promised. He scored two goals in the Canucks’ season-opener against the Calgary Flames and followed that up with another goal against the Dallas Stars a couple games after.
The center played in a total of six regular-season games before his luck ran dry.
Chytil found himself on the receiving end of a bad hit by Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals on October 19, with the play forcing Chytil off the ice and keeping him out for three months. He made his eventual return to in-game action on January 23 against the New Jersey Devils.
While Chytil’s return was optimistic, it was also short-lived. The center skated in five games before departing from Vancouver’s February 2 matchup against the Utah Mammoth due to what was classified as a tweak at the time. He made a brief return to practices during the 2026 Olympic break, but ended up taking an errant puck to the face and left due to facial fractures. Chytil did not play for the rest of the 2025–26 season, though he did return to the ice at the end of a couple of practices towards the end of the season.
Regardless of his injury history throughout his NHL career, Chytil believes he will be healthy enough to make a push in Vancouver’s training camp come September. Elias Pettersson, Marco Rossi, Aatu Räty, one of Max Sasson and Paul Cotter, and even Braeden Cootes could round out Vancouver’s center depth heading into the 2026–27 season depending on how training camp concludes. If Chyil can make a strong effort and stay healthy, it will be interesting to see how Vancouver’s depth down the middle will shake out.
Chytil’s 2025–26 Letter Grade
Chytil’s 2025–26 needs to be taken with a grain of salt. At his best, he made a strong impact as a second-line center, scoring three goals in six games at the beginning of the season. That said, Vancouver can’t expect to rely on him for only six games. While injuries undoubtedly impacted his season much more than the rest of his teammates’, at some point, the sheer amount of injury absences Chytil has will work their way into what’s expected from him even on the ice. With consideration to the amount of time he played, Chytil receives a C– for the 2025–26 season.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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