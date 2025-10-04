Vancouver Canucks Assign Max Sasson To The AHL Ahead Of The Start Of The 2025-26 Regular Season

The Vancouver Canucks have assigned center Max Sasson to the AHL. The 25-year-old does not need waivers which allows the Canucks to assign him to the Abbotsford Canucks right away. Sasson played three games during the 2025 pre-season, recording two goals and six shots.

Last season, Sasson spent time in both the NHL and AHL. An undrafted free agent, he recorded seven points in 29 games with Vancouver while producing 32 points in 41 games with Abbotsford. Sasson was also a key part of the Canucks Calder Cup championship, recording 14 points in 24 playoff games.

While Sasson has been assigned to the AHL, he is likely to be one of the first players called up if injuries occur. He is a versatile forward who has great speed and can be reliable in the defensive zone. Now that he has been assigned, Sasson is projected to play a key role for Abbotsford and may start the season as their number one center.

With the roster moves, the Canucks roster now sits at 25 players. Vancouver will need to make two more cuts ahead of Monday's roster deadline. Earlier today, the Canucks announced that Nils Åman and Nikita Tolopilo had been sent to the AHL while Nils Höglander was place on injured reserve.

