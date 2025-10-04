Canucks Place Höglander On IR, Assign Two To Abbotsford

The Vancouver Canucks have made some roster moves following their final game of the 2025 pre-season. Center Nils Åman has cleared waivers and been assigned along with goaltender Nikita Tolopilo to the Abbotsford Canucks. Vancouver also announced that they have placed Nils Höglander on injured reserve as he is expected to be out until December.

Åman and Tolopilo are projected to play key roles for Abbotsford this season. Åman should feature in the top six while Tolopilo will be the starting goaltender this season. During the 2025 pre-season, Åman recorded one goal in three games, while Tolpilo finished with a .960 SV% over his 69:20 of ice time.

Last season, Åman played 36 games in the AHL, scoring seven goals and recording 30 points. As for Tolopilo, he posted a 20-14-2 while recording four shutouts. Tolopilo also played one playoff game while Åman did not participate in the post-season.

With these moves announced, the Canucks opening night roster is starting to become clearer. There are still a few roster moves to be made, but the lineup that faced the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night is likely the group that will take the ice on October 9. As for Abbotsford, they are wrapping up their training camp, with their first game of the 2025-26 season scheduled for October 10.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.