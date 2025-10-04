Looking Back At Canucks Opening Night Lineups: 2019–20 to 2023–24

The Vancouver Canucks have officially wrapped their 2025 pre-season, which means they’re one step closer to finalizing their opening night roster for their season-opener on October 9 against the Calgary Flames. We’ve looked back at opening night lineups from 2015–16 to 2018–19, so let’s reflect on those from 2019–20 to 2023–24.

2019–20

Micheal Ferland – Elias Pettersson – Brock Boeser

Tanner Pearson – Bo Horvat – J.T. Miller

Loui Eriksson – Brandon Sutter – Josh Leivo

Tim Schaller – Jay Beagle – Jake Virtanen

Alex Edler – Tyler Myers

Quinn Hughes – Chris Tanev

Jordie Benn – Troy Stecher

Jacob Markström – Thatcher Demko

This was the first Canucks lineup in a while that had given the team a bit of hope. With young stars like Pettersson and Boeser having had a couple seasons worth of experience, and Hughes making his full-season debut, the team had playoffs in sight — and finally clinched them for the first time in five seasons. While the regular season was thrown off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Vancouver managed to finish third in the Pacific Division and 17th in the NHL before qualifying for the playoffs.

2020–21

Brock Boeser – Elias Pettersson – Jake Virtanen

Tanner Pearson – Bo Horvat – Nils Höglander

Antoine Roussel – Adam Gaudette – Zack MacEwen

Tyler Motte – Jay Beagle – Brandon Sutter

Alex Edler – Nate Schmidt

Quinn Hughes – Travis Hamonic

Olli Juolevi – Tyler Myers

Braden Holtby – Thatcher Demko

Vancouver lost some key players during the 2020 off-season, leading to some new players joining their lineup. Out came Chris Tanev, Jacob Markström, Troy Stecher, and in-season acquisition Tyler Toffoli, and in came Schmidt, Hamonic, Holtby, and prospect Höglander. In a shortened season, Vancouver dealt with injuries and COVID-19 outbreaks that resulted in them placing 24th in the league and seventh in the Scotia North Division.

2021–22

Tanner Pearson – Bo Horvat – Conor Garland

J.T. Miller – Elias Pettersson – Alex Chiasson

Matthew Highmore – Jason Dickinson – Nils Höglander

Justin Dowling – Juho Lammikko – Vasily Podkolzin

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Tyler Myers

Quinn Hughes – Tucker Poolman

Jack Rathbone – Kyle Burroughs

Thatcher Demko – Jaroslav Halak

The Canucks made one of their biggest moves in awhile during the 2021 NHL Draft, resulting in yet another roster overhaul. Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland joined the team via trade, while Vancouver also made many depth additions in all three positions. While they did come close, the Canucks couldn’t quite make the final push, finishing the season with a fifth-place divisional and 18th overall ranking.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Place Höglander On IR, Assign Two To Abbotsford

4 Standouts From The Vancouver Canucks' 3–2 Overtime Pre-Season Win Against The Edmonton Oilers

Garland Plays Hero As Canucks Wrap Up 2025 Pre-Season With 3-2 Overtime Win Over The Oilers

2022–23

Tanner Pearson – J.T. Miller – Brock Boeser

Andrei Kuzmenko – Elias Pettersson – Nils Höglander

Vasily Podkolzin – Bo Horvat – Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua – Nils Åman – Curtis Lazar

Quinn Hughes – Luke Schenn

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Tucker Poolman

Riley Stillman – Kyle Burroughs

Thatcher Demko – Spencer Martin

The 2022–23 season began with a question mark. With both Miller and Horvat awaiting contract extensions, the team opted to sign the former during the off-season, leaving the door open for an eventual Horvat trade. The Canucks’ big free-agency splash was goal-scoring dynamo Kuzmenko, who signed for league-minimum straight out of the KHL. Once again, Vancouver was unable to qualify for the playoffs, finishing the season 22nd in the NHL and sixth in the Pacific Division.

2023–24

Andrei Kuzmenko – Elias Pettersson – Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe – J.T. Miller – Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua – Pius Suter – Anthony Beauvilier

Sam Lafferty – Nils Höglander

Quinn Hughes – Filip Hronek

Ian Cole – Tyler Myers

Akito Hirose – Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko – Casey DeSmith

The Canucks were heavy underdogs heading into the 2023–24 season, with many people confused about the direction the team was heading in. Only six players on this opening night roster had played for Vancouver in the 2019–20 season, and only nine had been part of the opening night roster from the season before. In a surprising twist, the team surged to a first-place Pacific Division position at the end of the season as well as a ranking of sixth overall in the NHL.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.